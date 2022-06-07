An Analysis Of Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) Stock

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) has a beta value of 2.41 and has seen 1.08 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.02B, closed the last trade at $63.45 per share which meant it gained $0.84 on the day or 1.34% during that session. The SIG stock price is -76.39% off its 52-week high price of $111.92 and 23.86% above the 52-week low of $48.31. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.23 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.36 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.40. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $2.32.

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) trade information

Sporting 1.34% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 06/06/22 when the SIG stock price touched $63.45 or saw a rise of 1.2%. Year-to-date, Signet Jewelers Limited shares have moved -27.09%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.93%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) have changed -8.59%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.17 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.81.

Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Signet Jewelers Limited shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -24.89% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -8.31%, compared to 0.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 4.00% and -30.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 2.10%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.8 billion for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.81 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jul 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 11.00% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -7.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 7.00%.

SIG Dividends

Signet Jewelers Limited is expected to release its next earnings report between March 16 and March 21 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.80 at a share yield of 1.26%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 109.54% with a share float percentage of 112.24%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Signet Jewelers Limited having a total of 411 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 8.71 million shares worth more than $633.19 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 18.38% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 6.15 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $535.25 million and represent 12.98% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 7.88% shares in the company for having 3.73 million shares of worth $321.47 million while later fund manager owns 1.43 million shares of worth $124.71 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 3.02% of company’s outstanding stock.