A Great Bargain Stock You Could Consider Is ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX)

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) has a beta value of 1.01 and has seen 1.24 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $15.55B, closed the recent trade at $7.13 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -0.28% during that session. The ASX stock price is -34.92% off its 52-week high price of $9.62 and 13.32% above the 52-week low of $6.18. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.91 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.04 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 3 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 20 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.23.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) trade information

Sporting -0.28% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 06/06/22 when the ASX stock price touched $7.13 or saw a rise of 2.46%. Year-to-date, ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. shares have moved -8.45%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.99%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) have changed 8.83%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.9 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.03.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.10, which means that the shares’ value could jump 21.65% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $7.63 while the price target rests at a high of $12.11. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -69.85% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -7.01% from the levels at last check today.

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -7.98% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -15.53%, compared to 15.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 43.80% and 28.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 22.90%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $5.95 billion for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $5.01 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $5.23 billion and $4.26 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 13.80% for the current quarter and 17.70% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 127.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 34.20%.

ASX Dividends

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.30 at a share yield of 4.21%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.64% with a share float percentage of 6.64%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. having a total of 257 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Fisher Asset Management, LLC with over 25.69 million shares worth more than $182.11 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Fisher Asset Management, LLC held 1.18% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Lazard Asset Management LLC, with the holding of over 13.97 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $109.08 million and represent 0.64% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Semiconductor ETF and Direxion Shares ETF Tr-Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.26% shares in the company for having 5.74 million shares of worth $40.66 million while later fund manager owns 2.82 million shares of worth $19.96 million as of Jan 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.13% of company’s outstanding stock.