A Detailed Analysis Of ICICI Bank Limited (IBN)

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has a beta value of 1.04 and has seen 0.98 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $66.87B, closed the recent trade at $18.87 per share which meant it lost -$0.1 on the day or -0.53% during that session. The IBN stock price is -18.39% off its 52-week high price of $22.34 and 13.3% above the 52-week low of $16.36. The 3-month trading volume is 11.00 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.30. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 41 have rated it as a Hold, with 39 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.23.

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) trade information

Sporting -0.53% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 06/06/22 when the IBN stock price touched $18.87 or saw a rise of 3.48%. Year-to-date, ICICI Bank Limited shares have moved -4.14%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.01%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) have changed 0.64%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $25.47, which means that the shares’ value could jump 25.91% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $20.33 while the price target rests at a high of $28.69. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -52.04% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -7.74% from the levels at last check today.

ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that ICICI Bank Limited shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 2.65% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 19.10%, compared to 1.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 21.10% and 27.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 38.00%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 11.10% over the past 5 years.

IBN Dividends

ICICI Bank Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.06 at a share yield of 0.29%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.13% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 20.63% with a share float percentage of 20.66%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ICICI Bank Limited having a total of 606 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 56.75 million shares worth more than $1.12 billion. As of Dec 30, 2021, Morgan Stanley held 1.63% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is GQG Partners LLC, with the holding of over 45.69 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $904.26 million and represent 1.31% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund and Harding, Loevner Funds, Inc-International Equity Portfolio. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.67% shares in the company for having 23.25 million shares of worth $505.26 million while later fund manager owns 18.5 million shares of worth $401.97 million as of Jan 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.53% of company’s outstanding stock.