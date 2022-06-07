-7.52 Fall Turns Super Group (SGHC) Limited (SGHC) Into A Losing Stock For Investors

Super Group (SGHC) Limited (NYSE:SGHC) has seen 1.1 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $358.43M, closed the last trade at $5.90 per share which meant it lost -$0.48 on the day or -7.52% during that session. The SGHC stock price is -111.53% off its 52-week high price of $12.48 and -1.69% below the 52-week low of $6.00. The 3-month trading volume is 379.47K shares.

Super Group (SGHC) Limited (NYSE:SGHC) trade information

Sporting -7.52% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 06/06/22 when the SGHC stock price touched $5.90 or saw a rise of 20.16%. Year-to-date, Super Group (SGHC) Limited shares have moved -40.52%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -18.28%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Super Group (SGHC) Limited (NYSE:SGHC) have changed -41.24%.

Super Group (SGHC) Limited (SGHC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Super Group (SGHC) Limited shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -43.49% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -100.00%, compared to 8.30% for the industry.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $363.64 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $366.74 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

SGHC Dividends

Super Group (SGHC) Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Super Group (SGHC) Limited (NYSE:SGHC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 52.18% with a share float percentage of 52.18%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Super Group (SGHC) Limited having a total of 57 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Ronit Capital LLP with over 0.22 million shares worth more than $2.4 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Ronit Capital LLP held 0.05% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Simplex Trading, LLC, with the holding of over 0.1 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.07 million and represent 0.02% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Convertible Securities Fund and Fidelity Advisor Multi-Asset Income Fund. As of Feb 27, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.47% shares in the company for having 2.28 million shares of worth $19.29 million while later fund manager owns 2.22 million shares of worth $18.8 million as of Feb 27, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.46% of company’s outstanding stock.