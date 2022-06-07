360 DigiTech Inc. (QFIN) Is Up 9.99%, As Bears Mark A Gain

360 DigiTech Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) has a beta value of 0.62 and has seen 1.32 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.30B, closed the last trade at $16.40 per share which meant it gained $1.49 on the day or 9.99% during that session. The QFIN stock price is -174.39% off its 52-week high price of $45.00 and 32.01% above the 52-week low of $11.15. The 3-month trading volume is 1.60 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that 360 DigiTech Inc. (QFIN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.40. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.08.

360 DigiTech Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) trade information

Sporting 9.99% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 06/06/22 when the QFIN stock price touched $16.40 or saw a rise of 3.42%. Year-to-date, 360 DigiTech Inc. shares have moved -28.48%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 12.33%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of 360 DigiTech Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) have changed 15.66%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $155.72, which means that the shares’ value could jump 89.47% from current levels. The projected low price target is $120.11 while the price target rests at a high of $253.21. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1443.96% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -632.38% from current levels.

360 DigiTech Inc. (QFIN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that 360 DigiTech Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -18.25% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -28.35%, compared to 15.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -20.60% and -30.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 4.70%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 199.00% over the past 5 years.

QFIN Dividends

360 DigiTech Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 14 and March 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.88 at a share yield of 5.37%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

360 DigiTech Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.59% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 64.43% with a share float percentage of 74.56%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with 360 DigiTech Inc. having a total of 262 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Fountainvest China Capital Partners Gp3 Ltd. with over 11.72 million shares worth more than $180.31 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Fountainvest China Capital Partners Gp3 Ltd. held 8.70% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 11.08 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $254.13 million and represent 8.23% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.67% shares in the company for having 2.25 million shares of worth $51.67 million while later fund manager owns 1.86 million shares of worth $36.89 million as of Jan 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.38% of company’s outstanding stock.