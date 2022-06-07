-2.64% Fall Drives Yalla Group Limited (YALA) Into Becoming A Interest-Loosing Stock For Investors

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) has seen 0.5 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $578.01M, closed the recent trade at $3.69 per share which meant it lost -$0.1 on the day or -2.64% during that session. The YALA stock price is -469.11% off its 52-week high price of $21.00 and 15.99% above the 52-week low of $3.10. The 3-month trading volume is 537.22K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Yalla Group Limited (YALA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.30. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $Calithera Biosciences, Inc.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) trade information

Sporting -2.64% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 06/06/22 when the YALA stock price touched $3.69 or saw a rise of 5.38%. Year-to-date, Yalla Group Limited shares have moved -43.52%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.80%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) have changed -6.19%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.85, which means that the shares’ value could jump 23.92% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $4.70 while the price target rests at a high of $5.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -35.5% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -27.37% from the levels at last check today.

Yalla Group Limited (YALA) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -40.69% over the past 6 months.

YALA Dividends

Yalla Group Limited is expected to release its next earnings report between March 14 and March 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 37.91% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 34.54% with a share float percentage of 55.63%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Yalla Group Limited having a total of 53 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Susquehanna International Group, LLP with over 4.0 million shares worth more than $26.84 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Susquehanna International Group, LLP held 3.36% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with the holding of over 4.0 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $26.84 million and represent 3.25% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Global X Fds-Global X Social Media Index ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Social Media Index ETF. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.09% shares in the company for having 0.11 million shares of worth $0.66 million while later fund manager owns 0.11 million shares of worth $0.66 million as of Jan 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.09% of company’s outstanding stock.