Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ZSAN) Shocks Wall Street This Week With A -22.00% Stock Price Decline

Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) has a beta value of 3.28 and has seen 1.17 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.90M, closed the last trade at $0.78 per share which meant it lost -$0.22 on the day or -22.00% during that session. The ZSAN stock price is -4701.28% off its 52-week high price of $37.45 and 3.85% above the 52-week low of $0.75. The 3-month trading volume is 465.03K shares.

Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) trade information

Sporting -22.00% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/03/22 when the ZSAN stock price touched $0.78 or saw a rise of 60.2%. Year-to-date, Zosano Pharma Corporation shares have moved -95.26%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -59.16%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) have changed -60.20%.

Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -96.12% over the past 6 months, compared to 0.20% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -74.50%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $100k for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $100k for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022.

ZSAN Dividends

Zosano Pharma Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between March 09 and March 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.12% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.91% with a share float percentage of 7.92%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Zosano Pharma Corporation having a total of 35 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.12 million shares worth more than $2.04 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 2.52% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.50% shares in the company for having 73395.0 shares of worth $1.21 million while later fund manager owns 73395.0 shares of worth $1.21 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.50% of company’s outstanding stock.