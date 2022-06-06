Why Should You Add Erasca Inc. (ERAS) To Your Portfolio?

Erasca Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS) has seen 1.28 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $608.11M, closed the last trade at $5.65 per share which meant it gained $0.66 on the day or 13.23% during that session. The ERAS stock price is -333.1% off its 52-week high price of $24.47 and 13.98% above the 52-week low of $4.86. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.61 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 685.36K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Erasca Inc. (ERAS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.33.

Erasca Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS) trade information

Sporting 13.23% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/03/22 when the ERAS stock price touched $5.65 or saw a rise of 1.74%. Year-to-date, Erasca Inc. shares have moved -63.74%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.99%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Erasca Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS) have changed -28.75%. Short interest in the company has seen 14.14 million shares shorted with days to cover at 27.28.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $21.60, which means that the shares’ value could jump 73.84% from current levels. The projected low price target is $19.00 while the price target rests at a high of $25.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -342.48% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -236.28% from current levels.

Erasca Inc. (ERAS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Erasca Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -62.78% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 15.06%, compared to 0.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 72.50% and 23.90% for the next quarter.

ERAS Dividends

Erasca Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Erasca Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 18.19% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 73.37% with a share float percentage of 89.68%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Erasca Inc. having a total of 133 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 17.81 million shares worth more than $153.17 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, FMR, LLC held 14.62% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Arch Venture Management, Llc, with the holding of over 11.06 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $95.08 million and represent 9.07% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care and Fidelity Advisor Health Care Fund. As of Feb 27, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.05% shares in the company for having 2.5 million shares of worth $31.0 million while later fund manager owns 1.8 million shares of worth $22.32 million as of Feb 27, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.48% of company’s outstanding stock.