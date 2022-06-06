Why Should Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) Be In Your Portfolio?

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) has a beta value of 0.96 and has seen 0.63 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $563.37M, closed the recent trade at $6.23 per share which meant it lost -$0.12 on the day or -1.89% during that session. The DSX stock price is -10.59% off its 52-week high price of $6.89 and 46.87% above the 52-week low of $3.31. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.23 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.19 million shares.

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) trade information

Sporting -1.89% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/03/22 when the DSX stock price touched $6.23 or saw a rise of 9.58%. Year-to-date, Diana Shipping Inc. shares have moved 63.24%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.60%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) have changed 18.47%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.06 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.09.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.15, which means that the shares’ value could jump 12.87% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $5.20 while the price target rests at a high of $9.50. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -52.49% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 16.53% from the levels at last check today.

Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Diana Shipping Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 61.58% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 265.12%, compared to 20.40% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 41.40%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $61.01 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $71.45 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 18.00% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 137.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 5.00%.

DSX Dividends

Diana Shipping Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 21 and February 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.00 at a share yield of 15.75%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 30.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 21.50% with a share float percentage of 31.06%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Diana Shipping Inc. having a total of 96 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Hosking Partners LLP with over 5.11 million shares worth more than $27.59 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Hosking Partners LLP held 5.58% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Wells Fargo & Company, with the holding of over 1.82 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $7.07 million and represent 1.98% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Royce Opportunity Fund and AdvisorShares Trust-Dorsey Wright ADR ETF. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.71% shares in the company for having 0.65 million shares of worth $2.53 million while later fund manager owns 0.24 million shares of worth $1.21 million as of Feb 27, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.27% of company’s outstanding stock.