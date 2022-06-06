Why Should Context Therapeutics Inc. (CNTX) Be In Your Portfolio?

Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX) has seen 1.11 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $35.00M, closed the last trade at $2.00 per share which meant it lost -$0.19 on the day or -8.68% during that session. The CNTX stock price is -443.5% off its 52-week high price of $10.87 and 36.5% above the 52-week low of $1.27. The 3-month trading volume is 338.08K shares.

Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX) trade information

Sporting -8.68% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/03/22 when the CNTX stock price touched $2.00 or saw a rise of 15.97%. Year-to-date, Context Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved -24.81%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.85%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX) have changed 38.89%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 66.67% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6.00 while the price target rests at a high of $6.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -200.0% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -200.0% from current levels.

Context Therapeutics Inc. (CNTX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Context Therapeutics Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -65.10% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 69.92%, compared to 11.20% for the industry.

CNTX Dividends

Context Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.46% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 36.70% with a share float percentage of 40.98%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Context Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 22 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sabby Management, LLC with over 1.23 million shares worth more than $3.27 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Sabby Management, LLC held 7.71% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Altium Capital Management, LP, with the holding of over 0.49 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.31 million and represent 3.09% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.13% shares in the company for having 0.18 million shares of worth $0.48 million while later fund manager owns 40198.0 shares of worth $75572.0 as of Feb 27, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.25% of company’s outstanding stock.