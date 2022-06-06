Why Invest In Udemy Inc. (UDMY) Stock?

Udemy Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) has seen 1.07 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.96B, closed the last trade at $14.27 per share which meant it gained $0.27 on the day or 1.93% during that session. The UDMY stock price is -128.59% off its 52-week high price of $32.62 and 32.31% above the 52-week low of $9.66. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.01 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 536.03K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Udemy Inc. (UDMY) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.90. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.15.

Udemy Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) trade information

Sporting 1.93% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/03/22 when the UDMY stock price touched $14.27 or saw a rise of 12.72%. Year-to-date, Udemy Inc. shares have moved -26.97%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.58%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Udemy Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) have changed 41.01%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.49 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.22.

Udemy Inc. (UDMY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Udemy Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -36.83% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 17.33%, compared to 4.50% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 20.70%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $149.85 million for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $156.17 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -1.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -13.20%.

UDMY Dividends

Udemy Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on December 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Udemy Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.83% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 67.20% with a share float percentage of 72.13%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Udemy Inc. having a total of 109 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Insight Holdings Group, Llc with over 41.93 million shares worth more than $819.39 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Insight Holdings Group, Llc held 30.04% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Insight Holdings Group, Llc, with the holding of over 41.93 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $819.39 million and represent 30.03% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.32% shares in the company for having 0.45 million shares of worth $7.29 million while later fund manager owns 0.39 million shares of worth $7.6 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.28% of company’s outstanding stock.