Why Invest In Adagio Therapeutics Inc. (ADGI) Stock?

Adagio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADGI) has seen 0.73 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $337.90M, closed the recent trade at $3.39 per share which meant it gained $0.23 on the day or 7.44% during that session. The ADGI stock price is -2225.07% off its 52-week high price of $78.82 and 27.43% above the 52-week low of $2.46. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.82 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.01 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Adagio Therapeutics Inc. (ADGI) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.20. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.82.

Adagio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADGI) trade information

Sporting 7.44% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/03/22 when the ADGI stock price touched $3.39 or saw a rise of 1.17%. Year-to-date, Adagio Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved -56.47%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 17.04%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Adagio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADGI) have changed -2.17%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.96 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.84.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.83, which means that the shares’ value could jump 11.49% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $3.00 while the price target rests at a high of $5.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -47.49% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 11.5% from the levels at last check today.

Adagio Therapeutics Inc. (ADGI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Adagio Therapeutics Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -93.20% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 59.77%, compared to 0.20% for the industry.

ADGI Dividends

Adagio Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Adagio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADGI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 32.54% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 72.06% with a share float percentage of 106.81%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Adagio Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 111 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 15.59 million shares worth more than $113.2 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, FMR, LLC held 14.22% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is M28 Capital Management LP, with the holding of over 5.67 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $41.13 million and represent 5.17% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. As of Feb 27, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 4.28% shares in the company for having 4.7 million shares of worth $31.43 million while later fund manager owns 1.44 million shares of worth $10.3 million as of Jan 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.31% of company’s outstanding stock.