When Will Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) Be Worth Investing In?

Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) has a beta value of 1.95 and has seen 2.44 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $243.44M, closed the last trade at $0.78 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 1.87% during that session. The GNUS stock price is -197.44% off its 52-week high price of $2.32 and 34.62% above the 52-week low of $0.51. The 3-month trading volume is 4.65 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) trade information

Sporting 1.87% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/03/22 when the GNUS stock price touched $0.78 or saw a rise of 1.19%. Year-to-date, Genius Brands International Inc. shares have moved -25.26%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.18%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) have changed 9.33%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 84.4% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.00 while the price target rests at a high of $5.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -541.03% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -541.03% from current levels.

Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Genius Brands International Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -39.16% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 66.67%, compared to -3.80% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 534.60%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $49.96 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.72 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 23.20% over the past 5 years.

GNUS Dividends

Genius Brands International Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.86% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 23.71% with a share float percentage of 24.92%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Genius Brands International Inc. having a total of 127 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 19.15 million shares worth more than $19.53 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 6.36% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 13.77 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $14.45 million and represent 4.57% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.67% shares in the company for having 8.05 million shares of worth $8.45 million while later fund manager owns 6.49 million shares of worth $5.71 million as of Jan 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.16% of company’s outstanding stock.