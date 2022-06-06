When Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT) Will Be A Good Investment?

Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) has a beta value of 2.07 and has seen 1.14 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $792.13M, closed the last trade at $11.91 per share which meant it gained $0.37 on the day or 3.21% during that session. The EDIT stock price is -513.18% off its 52-week high price of $73.03 and 18.47% above the 52-week low of $9.71. The 3-month trading volume is 1.62 million shares.

Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) trade information

Sporting 3.21% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/03/22 when the EDIT stock price touched $11.91 or saw a rise of 0.08%. Year-to-date, Editas Medicine Inc. shares have moved -55.14%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.67%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) have changed -24.67%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Editas Medicine Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -60.34% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -19.65%, compared to 0.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -1.20% and -50.90% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -16.30%.

13 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.29 million for the current quarter. 13 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.69 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $379k and $6.2 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 1,031.90% for the current quarter and -24.30% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 1.20% over the past 5 years.

EDIT Dividends

Editas Medicine Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 23 and February 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.28% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 66.86% with a share float percentage of 67.04%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Editas Medicine Inc. having a total of 378 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 6.67 million shares worth more than $177.19 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.72% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 6.28 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $119.36 million and represent 9.14% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.10% shares in the company for having 2.13 million shares of worth $40.49 million while later fund manager owns 1.95 million shares of worth $51.68 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.84% of company’s outstanding stock.