When Does Planet Labs PBC (PL) Become A Good Investment?

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) has seen 2.47 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.64B, closed the last trade at $5.83 per share which meant it lost -$0.28 on the day or -4.58% during that session. The PL stock price is -108.4% off its 52-week high price of $12.15 and 36.54% above the 52-week low of $3.70. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.34 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.30 million shares.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) trade information

Sporting -4.58% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/03/22 when the PL stock price touched $5.83 or saw a rise of 14.77%. Year-to-date, Planet Labs PBC shares have moved -5.20%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.35%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) have changed 15.22%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.96 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.15.

Planet Labs PBC (PL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Planet Labs PBC shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -41.64% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 46.76%, compared to 4.50% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 38.10%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $39.5 million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $42.26 million for the next quarter concluding in Jul 2022.

PL Dividends

Planet Labs PBC is expected to release its next earnings report on March 31 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 14.54% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 31.90% with a share float percentage of 37.33%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Planet Labs PBC having a total of 152 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Canada Pension Plan Investment Board with over 7.8 million shares worth more than $39.62 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board held 3.16% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capricorn Investment Group Llc, with the holding of over 7.24 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $44.51 million and represent 2.93% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Listed Funds Tr-Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF and SEI Institutional Investment Tr-Small/Mid Cap Equity Fun. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.28% shares in the company for having 0.69 million shares of worth $3.5 million while later fund manager owns 0.11 million shares of worth $0.65 million as of Feb 27, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.05% of company’s outstanding stock.