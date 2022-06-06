What Is So Great About Tuya Inc. (TUYA)?

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) has seen 1.56 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.54B, closed the last trade at $2.89 per share which meant it gained $0.2 on the day or 7.43% during that session. The TUYA stock price is -799.65% off its 52-week high price of $26.00 and 39.45% above the 52-week low of $1.75. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.11 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.15 million shares.

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) trade information

Sporting 7.43% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/03/22 when the TUYA stock price touched $2.89 or saw a rise of 1.37%. Year-to-date, Tuya Inc. shares have moved -53.76%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 11.58%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) have changed 7.43%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.64 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.62.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.65, which means that the shares’ value could jump 62.22% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.70 while the price target rests at a high of $22.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -661.25% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 6.57% from current levels.

Tuya Inc. (TUYA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Tuya Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -52.47% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 27.27%, compared to 4.50% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 8.10%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $56.2 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $69.68 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -200.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -1.30%.

TUYA Dividends

Tuya Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 22 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 24.81% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 37.12% with a share float percentage of 49.37%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tuya Inc. having a total of 77 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc with over 9.25 million shares worth more than $57.79 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc held 1.88% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 6.9 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $43.15 million and represent 1.40% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.55% shares in the company for having 2.72 million shares of worth $15.07 million while later fund manager owns 2.56 million shares of worth $14.21 million as of Jan 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.52% of company’s outstanding stock.