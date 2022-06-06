Weak Fundamental Momentum Sinks NextNav Inc.

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN) has seen 3.04 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $306.09M, closed the last trade at $2.99 per share which meant it lost -$0.18 on the day or -5.68% during that session. The NN stock price is -412.37% off its 52-week high price of $15.32 and -3.01% below the 52-week low of $3.08. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.95 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 413.57K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that NextNav Inc. (NN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.13.

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN) trade information

Sporting -5.68% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/03/22 when the NN stock price touched $2.99 or saw a rise of 16.48%. Year-to-date, NextNav Inc. shares have moved -65.87%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.56%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN) have changed -50.50%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.06 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.45.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 79.73% from current levels. The projected low price target is $14.25 while the price target rests at a high of $15.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -401.67% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -376.59% from current levels.

NextNav Inc. (NN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that NextNav Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -60.13% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 85.40%, compared to 15.30% for the industry.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $20k for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $810k for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

NN Dividends

NextNav Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 22.19% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 65.80% with a share float percentage of 84.56%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with NextNav Inc. having a total of 40 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Fortress Investment Group LLC with over 14.18 million shares worth more than $124.2 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Fortress Investment Group LLC held 14.68% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Fleming, James B, Jr., with the holding of over 9.71 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $72.76 million and represent 10.06% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.66% shares in the company for having 0.64 million shares of worth $5.62 million while later fund manager owns 0.28 million shares of worth $2.42 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.29% of company’s outstanding stock.