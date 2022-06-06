Weak Fundamental Momentum Drags Nutex Health Inc. (NUTX) Upper

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX) has a beta value of -0.03 and has seen 4.85 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.94B, closed the last trade at $9.28 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 0.76% during that session. The NUTX stock price is -468.97% off its 52-week high price of $52.80 and 79.96% above the 52-week low of $1.86. The 3-month trading volume is 3.07 million shares.

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX) trade information

Sporting 0.76% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/03/22 when the NUTX stock price touched $9.28 or saw a rise of 17.07%. Year-to-date, Nutex Health Inc. shares have moved 125.24%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.36%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX) have changed 35.67%.

Nutex Health Inc. (NUTX) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 123.61% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 42.20% over the past 5 years.

NUTX Dividends

Nutex Health Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 51.08% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.00% with a share float percentage of 0.00%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Nutex Health Inc. having a total of 0 institutions that hold shares in the company.