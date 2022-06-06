Wall Street Was Disappointed By Charge Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: CRGE)’s -1.37% Stock Price Decline

Charge Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE) has seen 1.4 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $762.74M, closed the last trade at $5.03 per share which meant it lost -$0.07 on the day or -1.37% during that session. The CRGE stock price is -68.19% off its 52-week high price of $8.46 and 50.1% above the 52-week low of $2.51. The 3-month trading volume is 704.93K shares.

Charge Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE) trade information

Sporting -1.37% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/03/22 when the CRGE stock price touched $5.03 or saw a rise of 8.38%. Year-to-date, Charge Enterprises Inc. shares have moved 42.90%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 21.79%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Charge Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE) have changed -15.60%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 37.12% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8.00 while the price target rests at a high of $8.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -59.05% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -59.05% from current levels.

Charge Enterprises Inc. (CRGE) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 51.05% over the past 6 months.

CRGE Dividends

Charge Enterprises Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Charge Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 57.38% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.45% with a share float percentage of 3.39%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Charge Enterprises Inc. having a total of 3 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FNY Investment Advisers, LLC with over 40000.0 shares worth more than $0.2 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, FNY Investment Advisers, LLC held 0.02% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Williams Jones Wealth Management, LLC., with the holding of over 15000.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $52800.0 and represent 0.01% of shares outstanding.