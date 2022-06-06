Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) Shares Are Down -13.45% YTD

Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) has a beta value of 0.52 and has seen 10.83 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $456.99M, closed the last trade at $2.06 per share which meant it lost -$0.11 on the day or -5.07% during that session. The BBIG stock price is -506.31% off its 52-week high price of $12.49 and 5.83% above the 52-week low of $1.94. The 3-month trading volume is 22.95 million shares.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) trade information

Sporting -5.07% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/03/22 when the BBIG stock price touched $2.06 or saw a rise of 19.84%. Year-to-date, Vinco Ventures Inc. shares have moved -13.45%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -13.08%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) have changed -22.56%.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -27.46% over the past 6 months.

BBIG Dividends

Vinco Ventures Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 22 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.38% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 9.79% with a share float percentage of 10.03%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Vinco Ventures Inc. having a total of 102 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 5.29 million shares worth more than $12.59 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 2.81% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 2.75 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $8.8 million and represent 1.46% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.86% shares in the company for having 3.51 million shares of worth $8.35 million while later fund manager owns 1.45 million shares of worth $3.46 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.77% of company’s outstanding stock.