Verastem Inc. (VSTM) Investors To Reap Good Returns Once Again

Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) has a beta value of 0.89 and has seen 1.07 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $242.30M, closed the last trade at $1.33 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 2.31% during that session. The VSTM stock price is -270.68% off its 52-week high price of $4.93 and 24.81% above the 52-week low of $1.00. The 3-month trading volume is 2.33 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Verastem Inc. (VSTM) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.1.

Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) trade information

Sporting 2.31% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/03/22 when the VSTM stock price touched $1.33 or saw a rise of 2.92%. Year-to-date, Verastem Inc. shares have moved -35.12%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.26%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) have changed -8.90%.

Verastem Inc. (VSTM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Verastem Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -48.85% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 4.88%, compared to 0.20% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -38.10%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 16.20% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 7.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 1.74%.

VSTM Dividends

Verastem Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 16 and March 21 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.93% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 64.49% with a share float percentage of 65.10%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Verastem Inc. having a total of 187 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC with over 21.49 million shares worth more than $44.06 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC held 11.53% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC, with the holding of over 21.49 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $44.06 million and represent 11.53% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.55% shares in the company for having 6.62 million shares of worth $10.13 million while later fund manager owns 5.2 million shares of worth $10.67 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.79% of company’s outstanding stock.