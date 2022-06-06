Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) Shares Are Down -42.40% YTD

Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) has seen 8.72 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $48.58B, closed the recent trade at $25.24 per share which meant it gained $1.09 on the day or 4.49% during that session. The UBER stock price is -107.45% off its 52-week high price of $52.36 and 15.73% above the 52-week low of $21.27. The 3-month trading volume is 35.04 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 4 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 45 have rated it as a Hold, with 36 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.24.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) trade information

Sporting 4.49% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/03/22 when the UBER stock price touched $25.24 or saw a fall of -0.64%. Year-to-date, Uber Technologies Inc. shares have moved -42.40%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.55%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) have changed -14.06%.

Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Uber Technologies Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -36.65% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -1,276.92%, compared to 1.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -141.40% and 85.90% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 71.40%.

33 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $7.36 billion for the current quarter. 33 have an estimated revenue figure of $7.72 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 32.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 93.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 22.75%.

UBER Dividends

Uber Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 08 and February 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.24% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 75.57% with a share float percentage of 75.75%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Uber Technologies Inc. having a total of 1,541 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 117.01 million shares worth more than $4.91 billion. As of Dec 30, 2021, Morgan Stanley held 5.99% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 117.01 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.91 billion and represent 5.96% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.11% shares in the company for having 41.35 million shares of worth $1.73 billion while later fund manager owns 22.28 million shares of worth $934.18 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.13% of company’s outstanding stock.