Statera Biopharma Inc. (STAB) Outlook And Short Term Estimates

Statera Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STAB) has a beta value of 1.19 and has seen 1.15 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $12.23M, closed the last trade at $0.24 per share which meant it lost $0.0 on the day or -1.76% during that session. The STAB stock price is -2858.33% off its 52-week high price of $7.10 and 16.67% above the 52-week low of $0.20. The 3-month trading volume is 8.35 million shares.

Statera Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STAB) trade information

Sporting -1.76% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/03/22 when the STAB stock price touched $0.24 or saw a rise of 9.77%. Year-to-date, Statera Biopharma Inc. shares have moved -89.59%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.03%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Statera Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STAB) have changed -19.09%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $40.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 99.4% from current levels. The projected low price target is $40.00 while the price target rests at a high of $40.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -16566.67% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -16566.67% from current levels.

Statera Biopharma Inc. (STAB) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -90.42% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 35.90% over the past 5 years.

STAB Dividends

Statera Biopharma Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Statera Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STAB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 18.75% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.62% with a share float percentage of 4.45%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Statera Biopharma Inc. having a total of 27 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.42 million shares worth more than $0.96 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 1.11% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Sabby Management, LLC, with the holding of over 0.38 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.88 million and represent 1.03% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.01% shares in the company for having 0.38 million shares of worth $0.87 million while later fund manager owns 55146.0 shares of worth $46454.0 as of Feb 27, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.15% of company’s outstanding stock.