Short Term Estimates And Forecasts For Lion Group Holding Ltd. (LGHL)

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) has seen 0.6 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $48.50M, closed the recent trade at $1.04 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 2.97% during that session. The LGHL stock price is -156.73% off its 52-week high price of $2.67 and 32.69% above the 52-week low of $0.70. The 3-month trading volume is 613.05K shares.

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) trade information

Sporting 2.97% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/03/22 when the LGHL stock price touched $1.04 or saw a rise of 9.57%. Year-to-date, Lion Group Holding Ltd. shares have moved -23.48%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.94%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) have changed 12.25%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (LGHL) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -46.28% over the past 6 months.

LGHL Dividends

Lion Group Holding Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report on April 19 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.11% with a share float percentage of 1.11%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Lion Group Holding Ltd. having a total of 13 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are JP Morgan Chase & Company with over 0.2 million shares worth more than $0.32 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, JP Morgan Chase & Company held 0.54% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Marshall Wace LLP, with the holding of over 86848.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.11 million and represent 0.23% of shares outstanding.