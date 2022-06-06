Short Term Estimates And Forecasts For Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR)

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) has seen 1.5 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.16B, closed the last trade at $4.80 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -0.83% during that session. The ACHR stock price is -123.33% off its 52-week high price of $10.72 and 45.62% above the 52-week low of $2.61. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.39 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.18 million shares.

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) trade information

Sporting -0.83% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/03/22 when the ACHR stock price touched $4.80 or saw a rise of 5.14%. Year-to-date, Archer Aviation Inc. shares have moved -20.53%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 38.73%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) have changed 19.40%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.72 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.37.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Archer Aviation Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -27.49% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 67.83%, compared to 8.20% for the industry.

ACHR Dividends

Archer Aviation Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 27.12% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 30.15% with a share float percentage of 41.37%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Archer Aviation Inc. having a total of 111 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ARK Investment Management, LLC with over 10.92 million shares worth more than $52.53 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, ARK Investment Management, LLC held 6.44% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is ARK Investment Management, LLC, with the holding of over 10.92 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $52.53 million and represent 6.44% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF and Growth Fund Of America Inc. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 5.18% shares in the company for having 8.79 million shares of worth $42.26 million while later fund manager owns 4.89 million shares of worth $30.13 million as of Nov 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.89% of company’s outstanding stock.