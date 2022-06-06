Shares Of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE: VSCO) Loss -18.21% In A Month

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) has seen 0.45 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.69B, closed the recent trade at $40.88 per share which meant it lost -$0.62 on the day or -1.49% during that session. The VSCO stock price is -85.91% off its 52-week high price of $76.00 and 5.87% above the 52-week low of $38.48. The 3-month trading volume is 1.42 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.10. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.83.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) trade information

Sporting -1.49% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/03/22 when the VSCO stock price touched $40.88 or saw a rise of 12.61%. Year-to-date, Victoria’s Secret & Co. shares have moved -25.28%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.85%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) have changed -18.21%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $60.09, which means that the shares’ value could jump 31.97% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $49.00 while the price target rests at a high of $75.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -83.46% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -19.86% from the levels at last check today.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Victoria’s Secret & Co. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -23.08% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -3.20%, compared to 4.40% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 1.70%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.48 billion for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.6 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jul 2022.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -5.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 4.20%.

VSCO Dividends

Victoria’s Secret & Co. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.47% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 101.10% with a share float percentage of 101.59%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Victoria’s Secret & Co. having a total of 419 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 9.61 million shares worth more than $533.5 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, FMR, LLC held 11.60% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Feb 27, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 4.00% shares in the company for having 3.31 million shares of worth $177.63 million while later fund manager owns 2.51 million shares of worth $139.49 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 3.03% of company’s outstanding stock.