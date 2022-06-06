Shares Of Enveric Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ENVB) Declined -15.16% In One Month

Enveric Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) has a beta value of 1.80 and has seen 1.5 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $11.41M, closed the last trade at $0.21 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -1.07% during that session. The ENVB stock price is -1680.95% off its 52-week high price of $3.74 and 19.05% above the 52-week low of $0.17. The 3-month trading volume is 2.29 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Enveric Biosciences Inc. (ENVB) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.12.

Enveric Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) trade information

Sporting -1.07% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/03/22 when the ENVB stock price touched $0.21 or saw a rise of 10.64%. Year-to-date, Enveric Biosciences Inc. shares have moved -77.08%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.60%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Enveric Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) have changed -15.16%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $0.65, which means that the shares’ value could jump 67.69% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.20 while the price target rests at a high of $1.25. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -495.24% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 4.76% from current levels.

Enveric Biosciences Inc. (ENVB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Enveric Biosciences Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -83.08% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 30.23%, compared to 0.20% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 37.20% over the past 5 years.

ENVB Dividends

Enveric Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 23 and November 24 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Enveric Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 15.05% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 13.68% with a share float percentage of 16.10%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Enveric Biosciences Inc. having a total of 39 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are AdvisorShares Investments, LLC with over 0.92 million shares worth more than $0.3 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, AdvisorShares Investments, LLC held 1.75% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 0.76 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.71 million and represent 1.45% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Feb 27, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.95% shares in the company for having 1.02 million shares of worth $0.28 million while later fund manager owns 0.56 million shares of worth $0.52 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.07% of company’s outstanding stock.