Samsara Inc. (IOT) Is A Buy According To Analysts

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) has seen 2.36 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.07B, closed the last trade at $11.55 per share which meant it lost -$0.38 on the day or -3.19% during that session. The IOT stock price is -171.95% off its 52-week high price of $31.41 and 24.5% above the 52-week low of $8.72. The 3-month trading volume is 1.51 million shares.

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) trade information

Sporting -3.19% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/03/22 when the IOT stock price touched $11.55 or saw a rise of 3.99%. Year-to-date, Samsara Inc. shares have moved -58.91%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.90%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) have changed -10.26%.

Samsara Inc. (IOT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Samsara Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 33.60%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $130.49 million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $136.67 million for the next quarter concluding in Jul 2022.

IOT Dividends

Samsara Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 13 and August 17 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.25% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 67.39% with a share float percentage of 70.38%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Samsara Inc. having a total of 105 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are General Catalyst Group Management, LLC with over 47.43 million shares worth more than $759.81 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, General Catalyst Group Management, LLC held 59.18% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is General Atlantic, L.P., with the holding of over 6.78 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $190.6 million and represent 8.46% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are AB Discovery Growth Fund and Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Technology & Information Fund. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.10% shares in the company for having 1.69 million shares of worth $30.53 million while later fund manager owns 1.29 million shares of worth $22.61 million as of Feb 27, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.61% of company’s outstanding stock.