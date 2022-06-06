Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX) Has A Promising Outlook For 2022

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX) has seen 26.33 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.13M, closed the recent trade at $0.69 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 11.45% during that session. The QNRX stock price is -5047.83% off its 52-week high price of $35.52 and 20.29% above the 52-week low of $0.55. The 3-month trading volume is 642.60K shares.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX) trade information

Sporting 11.45% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/03/22 when the QNRX stock price touched $0.69 or saw a rise of 26.6%. Year-to-date, Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares have moved -66.20%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.25%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX) have changed -26.54%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 82.75% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $2.00 while the price target rests at a high of $8.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -1059.42% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -189.86% from the levels at last check today.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -83.19% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 90.41%, compared to 11.20% for the industry.

QNRX Dividends

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 17.47% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10.95% with a share float percentage of 13.27%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. having a total of 9 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 0.11 million shares worth more than $0.2 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Morgan Stanley held 1.30% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 83386.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.15 million and represent 0.99% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund. As of Feb 27, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.10% shares in the company for having 8596.0 shares of worth $9541.0 while later fund manager owns 1550.0 shares of worth $1720.0 as of Feb 27, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.02% of company’s outstanding stock.