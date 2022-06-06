Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) Stock’s Detailed Analysis

Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) has a beta value of 1.19 and has seen 1.62 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.78B, closed the recent trade at $25.08 per share which meant it lost -$0.33 on the day or -1.30% during that session. The BTU stock price is -32.74% off its 52-week high price of $33.29 and 72.97% above the 52-week low of $6.78. The 3-month trading volume is 9.57 million shares.

Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) trade information

Sporting -1.30% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/03/22 when the BTU stock price touched $25.08 or saw a rise of 6.87%. Year-to-date, Peabody Energy Corporation shares have moved 152.33%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.44%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) have changed 12.09%.

Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Peabody Energy Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 153.85% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 143.00%, compared to 40.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 1,328.60% and 939.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 43.20%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.4 billion for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.44 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 15.80% over the past 5 years.

BTU Dividends

Peabody Energy Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between April 27 and May 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.05% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 77.99% with a share float percentage of 78.82%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Peabody Energy Corporation having a total of 281 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Elliott Investment Management L.P. with over 25.86 million shares worth more than $260.41 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Elliott Investment Management L.P. held 17.98% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with the holding of over 10.5 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $105.69 million and represent 7.30% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 6.37% shares in the company for having 9.17 million shares of worth $99.01 million while later fund manager owns 2.9 million shares of worth $29.16 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.01% of company’s outstanding stock.