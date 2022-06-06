On Holding AG (ONON) Stock’s Detailed Analysis

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) has seen 1.19 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.11B, closed the last trade at $21.91 per share which meant it lost -$0.77 on the day or -3.40% during that session. The ONON stock price is -155.0% off its 52-week high price of $55.87 and 25.24% above the 52-week low of $16.38. The 3-month trading volume is 3.04 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that On Holding AG (ONON) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight.

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) trade information

Sporting -3.40% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/03/22 when the ONON stock price touched $21.91 or saw a rise of 4.86%. Year-to-date, On Holding AG shares have moved -42.05%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 11.22%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) have changed -14.85%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $30.52, which means that the shares’ value could jump 28.21% from current levels. The projected low price target is $16.38 while the price target rests at a high of $45.67. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -108.44% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 25.24% from current levels.

On Holding AG (ONON) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that On Holding AG shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -43.46% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -75.00%, compared to 4.40% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 37.70%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1 billion for the current quarter.

ONON Dividends

On Holding AG is expected to release its next earnings report on November 16 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)’s Major holders

Insiders own 37.74% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 34.19% with a share float percentage of 54.92%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with On Holding AG having a total of 168 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are HHLR Advisors, LTD with over 15.97 million shares worth more than $603.97 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, HHLR Advisors, LTD held 5.77% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bond Capital Management, LP, with the holding of over 5.63 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $142.07 million and represent 2.03% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Europacific Growth Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.69% shares in the company for having 1.91 million shares of worth $72.25 million while later fund manager owns 1.86 million shares of worth $45.31 million as of Feb 27, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.67% of company’s outstanding stock.