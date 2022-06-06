OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ: OP) Surprises Wall Street With 7.88% Stock Price Gain

OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP) has seen 1.54 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $17.89M, closed the last trade at $0.65 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 7.88% during that session. The OP stock price is -1760.0% off its 52-week high price of $12.09 and 40.0% above the 52-week low of $0.39. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.57 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.00 million shares.

OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP) trade information

Sporting 7.88% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/03/22 when the OP stock price touched $0.65 or saw a rise of 2.24%. Year-to-date, OceanPal Inc. shares have moved -68.10%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.74%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP) have changed 8.68%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.68 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.14.

OceanPal Inc. (OP) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -88.12% over the past 6 months.

OP Dividends

OceanPal Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.20 at a share yield of 30.88%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.11% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.06% with a share float percentage of 4.15%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with OceanPal Inc. having a total of 36 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Susquehanna International Group, LLP with over 0.22 million shares worth more than $0.45 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Susquehanna International Group, LLP held 0.75% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Osmium Partners, LLC, with the holding of over 0.15 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.11 million and represent 0.49% of shares outstanding.