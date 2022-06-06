Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OBE) Is Becoming Less Appealing To Investors After A -3.82% Fall

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (AMEX:OBE) has a beta value of 3.14 and has seen 0.53 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.11B, closed the recent trade at $11.09 per share which meant it lost -$0.44 on the day or -3.82% during that session. The OBE stock price is -4.33% off its 52-week high price of $11.57 and 80.61% above the 52-week low of $2.15. The 3-month trading volume is 773.84K shares.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (AMEX:OBE) trade information

Sporting -3.82% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/03/22 when the OBE stock price touched $11.09 or saw a rise of 5.86%. Year-to-date, Obsidian Energy Ltd. shares have moved 179.82%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 28.25%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Obsidian Energy Ltd. (AMEX:OBE) have changed 35.97%.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OBE) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 240.12% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 65.10%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $128.5 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $123.12 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $87.9 million and $92.34 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 46.20% for the current quarter and 33.30% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 20.60% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -52.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 9.30%.

OBE Dividends

Obsidian Energy Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (AMEX:OBE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.89% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 13.84% with a share float percentage of 14.71%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Obsidian Energy Ltd. having a total of 70 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Acadian Asset Management. LLC with over 2.77 million shares worth more than $24.52 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Acadian Asset Management. LLC held 3.42% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Hillsdale Investment Management Inc., with the holding of over 2.66 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $23.55 million and represent 3.29% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are DFA International Core Equity Portfolio and Voya International Small Cap Fund. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.11% shares in the company for having 86800.0 shares of worth $0.64 million while later fund manager owns 52724.0 shares of worth $0.39 million as of Jan 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.07% of company’s outstanding stock.