ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV) Forecast To Gain 80.0% And Reach Consensus Price Target

ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) has a beta value of 0.65 and has seen 1.18 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $161.01M, closed the last trade at $2.05 per share which meant it gained $0.09 on the day or 4.59% during that session. The OBSV stock price is -74.63% off its 52-week high price of $3.58 and 47.32% above the 52-week low of $1.08. The 3-month trading volume is 497.65K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ObsEva SA (OBSV) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.2.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) trade information

Sporting 4.59% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/03/22 when the OBSV stock price touched $2.05 or saw a rise of 2.84%. Year-to-date, ObsEva SA shares have moved 3.02%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 22.75%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) have changed 28.12%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 80.0% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6.00 while the price target rests at a high of $12.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -485.37% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -192.68% from current levels.

ObsEva SA (OBSV) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that ObsEva SA shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -2.84% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -16.67%, compared to 0.20% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -63.80%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.7 million for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 5.30% over the past 5 years.

OBSV Dividends

ObsEva SA is expected to release its next earnings report between March 03 and March 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.25% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 23.89% with a share float percentage of 25.22%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ObsEva SA having a total of 57 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sofinnova Investments, Inc. with over 4.75 million shares worth more than $9.45 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Sofinnova Investments, Inc. held 4.37% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is NEA Management Company, LLC, with the holding of over 4.59 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $9.13 million and represent 4.22% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF and SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) International Small Cap ETF. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.44% shares in the company for having 0.48 million shares of worth $0.73 million while later fund manager owns 0.11 million shares of worth $0.17 million as of Jan 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.10% of company’s outstanding stock.