Kopin Corporation (KOPN) Shares Have Declined -66.50% Year To Date

Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN) has a beta value of 2.28 and has seen 2.21 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $115.81M, closed the last trade at $1.37 per share which meant it gained $0.11 on the day or 8.73% during that session. The KOPN stock price is -639.42% off its 52-week high price of $10.13 and 23.36% above the 52-week low of $1.05. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.04 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.32 million shares.

Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN) trade information

Sporting 8.73% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/03/22 when the KOPN stock price touched $1.37 or saw a rise of 6.8%. Year-to-date, Kopin Corporation shares have moved -66.50%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 15.13%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN) have changed -23.03%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.52 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.25.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Kopin Corporation (KOPN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Kopin Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -72.55% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -18.18%, compared to 21.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 25.00% and -100.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 6.70%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $12.56 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $11.63 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 16.20% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -182.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.00%.

KOPN Dividends

Kopin Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between May 02 and May 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.51% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 36.24% with a share float percentage of 40.95%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Kopin Corporation having a total of 138 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are State Street Corporation with over 7.56 million shares worth more than $30.92 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, State Street Corporation held 8.23% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 4.88 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $12.36 million and represent 5.31% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Semiconductor ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 5.19% shares in the company for having 4.77 million shares of worth $14.03 million while later fund manager owns 2.19 million shares of worth $8.96 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.38% of company’s outstanding stock.