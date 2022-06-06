Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) Investors To Reap Good Returns Once Again

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) has a beta value of 1.17 and has seen 2.64 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.72B, closed the recent trade at $12.15 per share which meant it gained $0.87 on the day or 7.67% during that session. The IRWD stock price is -17.45% off its 52-week high price of $14.27 and 16.63% above the 52-week low of $10.13. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.48 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.36 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.30. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.32.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) trade information

Sporting 7.67% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/03/22 when the IRWD stock price touched $12.15 or saw a rise of 2.33%. Year-to-date, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have moved -3.26%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.80%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) have changed -9.03%. Short interest in the company has seen 16.35 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.61.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 2.8% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $9.00 while the price target rests at a high of $16.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -31.69% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 25.93% from the levels at last check today.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 1.53% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 8.62%, compared to 11.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -5.90% and 6.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 2.80%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $103.75 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $109.55 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $92.47 million and $103.75 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 12.20% for the current quarter and 5.60% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 50.40% over the past 5 years.

IRWD Dividends

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 15 and February 21 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.64% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 115.53% with a share float percentage of 117.46%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 327 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Wellington Management Group, LLP with over 17.3 million shares worth more than $201.72 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Wellington Management Group, LLP held 11.25% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Sarissa Capital Management, LP, with the holding of over 16.39 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $191.11 million and represent 10.65% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund and Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 7.09% shares in the company for having 10.9 million shares of worth $121.56 million while later fund manager owns 7.99 million shares of worth $100.57 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 5.20% of company’s outstanding stock.