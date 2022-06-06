IronNet Inc. (IRNT)’s -3.34% Fall Drives It Into Interest-Losing Territory For Investors

IronNet Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) has seen 1.07 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $301.40M, closed the last trade at $2.89 per share which meant it lost -$0.1 on the day or -3.34% during that session. The IRNT stock price is -1543.6% off its 52-week high price of $47.50 and 29.76% above the 52-week low of $2.03. The 3-month trading volume is 2.33 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that IronNet Inc. (IRNT) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.17.

IronNet Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) trade information

Sporting -3.34% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/03/22 when the IRNT stock price touched $2.89 or saw a rise of 14.5%. Year-to-date, IronNet Inc. shares have moved -31.19%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.37%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of IronNet Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) have changed -7.37%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.38, which means that the shares’ value could jump 34.02% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.75 while the price target rests at a high of $6.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -107.61% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 4.84% from current levels.

IronNet Inc. (IRNT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that IronNet Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -61.77% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 12.36%, compared to 1.50% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 23.00%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $7.02 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $7.73 million for the next quarter concluding in Jul 2022. Year-ago sales stood $6.08 million and $6.08 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 15.50% for the current quarter and 27.20% for the next.

IRNT Dividends

IronNet Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on December 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

IronNet Inc. (NYSE:IRNT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 29.72% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 23.76% with a share float percentage of 33.81%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with IronNet Inc. having a total of 65 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are KPCB DGF II Associates, LLC with over 6.0 million shares worth more than $25.21 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, KPCB DGF II Associates, LLC held 5.98% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited, with the holding of over 2.83 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $11.89 million and represent 2.82% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.45% shares in the company for having 0.45 million shares of worth $1.9 million while later fund manager owns 0.38 million shares of worth $1.59 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.38% of company’s outstanding stock.