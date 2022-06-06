Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO) Outlook And Short Term Estimates

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (AMEX:INDO) has seen 2.26 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $114.50M, closed the last trade at $13.93 per share which meant it lost -$1.44 on the day or -9.37% during that session. The INDO stock price is -524.48% off its 52-week high price of $86.99 and 81.26% above the 52-week low of $2.61. The 3-month trading volume is 4.12 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (AMEX:INDO) trade information

Sporting -9.37% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/03/22 when the INDO stock price touched $13.93 or saw a rise of 27.37%. Year-to-date, Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited shares have moved 397.50%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.01%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (AMEX:INDO) have changed -26.61%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $15.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 7.13% from current levels. The projected low price target is $15.00 while the price target rests at a high of $15.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -7.68% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -7.68% from current levels.

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 356.72% over the past 6 months, compared to 0.90% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -52.60%.

INDO Dividends

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (AMEX:INDO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 76.98% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.13% with a share float percentage of 17.94%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited having a total of 9 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Bank of Montreal/Can/ with over 10000.0 shares worth more than $0.23 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Bank of Montreal/Can/ held 0.13% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC), with the holding of over 2416.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $54698.0 and represent 0.03% of shares outstanding.