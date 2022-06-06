Immix Biopharma Inc. (IMMX): What Makes The Stock Good?

Immix Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX) has seen 2.15 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $33.21M, closed the last trade at $2.48 per share which meant it gained $0.09 on the day or 3.77% during that session. The IMMX stock price is -250.0% off its 52-week high price of $8.68 and 49.6% above the 52-week low of $1.25. The 3-month trading volume is 2.78 million shares.

Immix Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX) trade information

Sporting 3.77% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/03/22 when the IMMX stock price touched $2.48 or saw a rise of 12.68%. Year-to-date, Immix Biopharma Inc. shares have moved -30.34%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -16.50%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Immix Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX) have changed 62.09%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Immix Biopharma Inc. (IMMX) estimates and forecasts

IMMX Dividends

Immix Biopharma Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Immix Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 62.61% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.73% with a share float percentage of 7.31%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Immix Biopharma Inc. having a total of 15 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Murchinson Ltd. with over 0.7 million shares worth more than $2.48 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Murchinson Ltd. held 5.02% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Altium Capital Management, LP, with the holding of over 0.12 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.44 million and represent 0.88% of shares outstanding.