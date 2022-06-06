Huazhu Group Limited (HTHT): What Are The Positives?

Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) has a beta value of 1.32 and has seen 0.67 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $10.78B, closed the recent trade at $33.90 per share which meant it gained $1.82 on the day or 5.67% during that session. The HTHT stock price is -70.0% off its 52-week high price of $57.63 and 35.58% above the 52-week low of $21.84. The 3-month trading volume is 2.18 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Huazhu Group Limited (HTHT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.90. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 3 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 20 have rated it as a Hold, with 17 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.1.

Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) trade information

Sporting 5.67% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/03/22 when the HTHT stock price touched $33.90 or saw a rise of 3.69%. Year-to-date, Huazhu Group Limited shares have moved -13.55%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.91%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) have changed 2.30%.

Huazhu Group Limited (HTHT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Huazhu Group Limited shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -20.63% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 130.43%, compared to 26.20% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 26.50%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $526.7 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $619.74 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $478.33 million and $356.84 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 10.10% for the current quarter and 73.70% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -15.50% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 80.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 29.28%.

HTHT Dividends

Huazhu Group Limited is expected to release its next earnings report between March 22 and March 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.21 at a share yield of 0.65%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.01% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 48.72% with a share float percentage of 49.22%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Huazhu Group Limited having a total of 353 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Invesco Ltd. with over 31.57 million shares worth more than $1.18 billion. As of Dec 30, 2021, Invesco Ltd. held 9.81% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with the holding of over 19.08 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $712.33 million and represent 5.93% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco Developing Markets Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 8.61% shares in the company for having 27.71 million shares of worth $1.09 billion while later fund manager owns 3.03 million shares of worth $119.67 million as of Jan 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.94% of company’s outstanding stock.