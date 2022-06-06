Energy Focus Inc. (EFOI) Investors To Make Money Again

Energy Focus Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) has a beta value of 2.85 and has seen 102.08 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.19M, closed the last trade at $1.65 per share which meant it gained $0.54 on the day or 48.65% during that session. The EFOI stock price is -395.15% off its 52-week high price of $8.17 and 53.94% above the 52-week low of $0.76. The 3-month trading volume is 617.34K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Energy Focus Inc. (EFOI) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Energy Focus Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) trade information

Sporting 48.65% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/03/22 when the EFOI stock price touched $1.65 or saw a rise of 9.84%. Year-to-date, Energy Focus Inc. shares have moved -61.36%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 94.05%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Energy Focus Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) have changed 47.33%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 72.5% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6.00 while the price target rests at a high of $6.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -263.64% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -263.64% from current levels.

Energy Focus Inc. (EFOI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Energy Focus Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -23.61% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 30.64%, compared to 34.20% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -41.40%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.4 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.3 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 24.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 5.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 35.00%.

EFOI Dividends

Energy Focus Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 14 and March 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Energy Focus Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.76% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 15.75% with a share float percentage of 17.85%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Energy Focus Inc. having a total of 18 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Armistice Capital, LLC with over 0.62 million shares worth more than $2.67 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Armistice Capital, LLC held 9.68% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 0.13 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.57 million and represent 2.08% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.27% shares in the company for having 81895.0 shares of worth $0.35 million while later fund manager owns 57702.0 shares of worth $74435.0 as of Feb 27, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.89% of company’s outstanding stock.