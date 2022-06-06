BuzzFeed Inc. (BZFD)’s -31.65% Fall Drives It Into Interest-Losing Territory For Investors

BuzzFeed Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD) has seen 1.03 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $479.51M, closed the recent trade at $2.57 per share which meant it lost -$1.19 on the day or -31.65% during that session. The BZFD stock price is -474.71% off its 52-week high price of $14.77 and -23.74% below the 52-week low of $3.18. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.2 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 165.11K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that BuzzFeed Inc. (BZFD) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.30. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.21.

BuzzFeed Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD) trade information

Sporting -31.65% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/03/22 when the BZFD stock price touched $2.57 or saw a rise of 38.52%. Year-to-date, BuzzFeed Inc. shares have moved -29.46%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.90%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BuzzFeed Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD) have changed -30.37%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.88 million shares shorted with days to cover at 9.79.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.17, which means that the shares’ value could jump 50.29% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $4.50 while the price target rests at a high of $6.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -133.46% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -75.1% from the levels at last check today.

BuzzFeed Inc. (BZFD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that BuzzFeed Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -62.06% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -966.67%, compared to 14.00% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 32.70%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $94.46 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $120.41 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022.

BZFD Dividends

BuzzFeed Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

BuzzFeed Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 48.11% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 36.01% with a share float percentage of 69.41%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BuzzFeed Inc. having a total of 46 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are NEA Management Company, LLC with over 15.33 million shares worth more than $81.73 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, NEA Management Company, LLC held 13.14% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is General Atlantic, L.P., with the holding of over 7.86 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $41.91 million and represent 6.74% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.63% shares in the company for having 0.74 million shares of worth $3.94 million while later fund manager owns 0.66 million shares of worth $3.52 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.57% of company’s outstanding stock.