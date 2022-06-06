Broadway Financial Corporation (BYFC) Is Another Fantastic Bargain Stock

Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BYFC) has a beta value of 0.94 and has seen 0.81 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $80.60M, closed the recent trade at $1.78 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 3.49% during that session. The BYFC stock price is -140.45% off its 52-week high price of $4.28 and 29.78% above the 52-week low of $1.25. The 3-month trading volume is 186.02K shares.

Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BYFC) trade information

Sporting 3.49% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/03/22 when the BYFC stock price touched $1.78 or saw a rise of 5.82%. Year-to-date, Broadway Financial Corporation shares have moved -25.54%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 12.05%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BYFC) have changed 10.97%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $15.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 88.13% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $15.00 while the price target rests at a high of $15.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -742.7% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -742.7% from the levels at last check today.

Broadway Financial Corporation (BYFC) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -34.35% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -20.70% over the past 5 years.

BYFC Dividends

Broadway Financial Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between February 28 and March 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BYFC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 30.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 25.46% with a share float percentage of 36.73%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Broadway Financial Corporation having a total of 24 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are EJF Capital LLC with over 3.92 million shares worth more than $9.06 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, EJF Capital LLC held 8.56% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco, Llc, with the holding of over 2.26 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.23 million and represent 4.94% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.96% shares in the company for having 0.9 million shares of worth $2.07 million while later fund manager owns 0.24 million shares of worth $0.55 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.52% of company’s outstanding stock.