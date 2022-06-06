Berkeley Lights Inc. (BLI) Drops -8.96%, Marking Lose By Bears

Berkeley Lights Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) has seen 1.02 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $340.51M, closed the last trade at $4.57 per share which meant it lost -$0.45 on the day or -8.96% during that session. The BLI stock price is -1022.1% off its 52-week high price of $51.28 and 20.13% above the 52-week low of $3.65. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.85 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.12 million shares.

Berkeley Lights Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) trade information

Sporting -8.96% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/03/22 when the BLI stock price touched $4.57 or saw a rise of 9.86%. Year-to-date, Berkeley Lights Inc. shares have moved -74.86%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.65%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Berkeley Lights Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) have changed -23.96%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.5 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.9.

Berkeley Lights Inc. (BLI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Berkeley Lights Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -77.65% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -5.56%, compared to 0.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -18.50% and 6.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 19.60%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $20.81 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $29.14 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

BLI Dividends

Berkeley Lights Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 09 and August 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Berkeley Lights Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 14.53% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 72.94% with a share float percentage of 85.34%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Berkeley Lights Inc. having a total of 187 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ARK Investment Management, LLC with over 8.3 million shares worth more than $59.02 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, ARK Investment Management, LLC held 12.24% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 7.21% shares in the company for having 4.89 million shares of worth $34.76 million while later fund manager owns 3.39 million shares of worth $24.07 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 4.99% of company’s outstanding stock.