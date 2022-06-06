Bears Are Back On The Defensive As Livent Corporation (LTHM) swung 3.84%

Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) has a beta value of 1.98 and has seen 5.79 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.72B, closed the recent trade at $29.29 per share which meant it gained $1.08 on the day or 3.84% during that session. The LTHM stock price is -18.16% off its 52-week high price of $34.61 and 42.81% above the 52-week low of $16.75. The 3-month trading volume is 3.41 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Livent Corporation (LTHM) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.40. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 8 out of 15 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.3.

Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) trade information

Sporting 3.84% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/03/22 when the LTHM stock price touched $29.29 or saw a rise of 14.16%. Year-to-date, Livent Corporation shares have moved 15.71%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.59%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) have changed -1.19%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $33.27, which means that the shares’ value could jump 11.96% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $29.00 while the price target rests at a high of $44.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -50.22% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 0.99% from the levels at last check today.

Livent Corporation (LTHM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Livent Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -2.32% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 583.33%, compared to 15.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 650.00% and 1,000.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 93.50%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $209.29 million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $225.01 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $88.89 million and $103.6 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 135.40% for the current quarter and 117.20% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -60.30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 102.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 1.00%.

LTHM Dividends

Livent Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between February 14 and February 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.76% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 100.96% with a share float percentage of 101.73%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Livent Corporation having a total of 536 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 25.67 million shares worth more than $669.33 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 15.87% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 17.52 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $427.09 million and represent 10.83% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 7.03% shares in the company for having 11.37 million shares of worth $261.53 million while later fund manager owns 4.58 million shares of worth $111.68 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.83% of company’s outstanding stock.