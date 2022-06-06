AppHarvest Inc. (APPH) Falls -1.03%, Causing Bears To Lose

AppHarvest Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) has seen 1.03 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $295.01M, closed the last trade at $2.87 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -1.03% during that session. The APPH stock price is -604.53% off its 52-week high price of $20.22 and 16.38% above the 52-week low of $2.40. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.35 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.09 million shares.

AppHarvest Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) trade information

Sporting -1.03% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/03/22 when the APPH stock price touched $2.87 or saw a rise of 12.77%. Year-to-date, AppHarvest Inc. shares have moved -26.22%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.60%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of AppHarvest Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) have changed -17.05%. Short interest in the company has seen 14.14 million shares shorted with days to cover at 11.12.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.83, which means that the shares’ value could jump 57.98% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.50 while the price target rests at a high of $9.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -213.59% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -91.64% from current levels.

AppHarvest Inc. (APPH) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that AppHarvest Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -42.37% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 3.08%, compared to 15.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 9.40% and -64.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 189.20%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $8.5 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.8 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $3.14 million and $543k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 170.90% for the current quarter and 415.70% for the next.

APPH Dividends

AppHarvest Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between January 27 and January 31 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

AppHarvest Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 25.37% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 43.60% with a share float percentage of 58.42%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AppHarvest Inc. having a total of 227 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Inclusive Capital Partners, LP with over 8.8 million shares worth more than $34.23 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Inclusive Capital Partners, LP held 8.65% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding S.a., with the holding of over 5.2 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $20.24 million and represent 5.11% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.87% shares in the company for having 1.9 million shares of worth $7.41 million while later fund manager owns 1.59 million shares of worth $4.76 million as of Jan 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.56% of company’s outstanding stock.