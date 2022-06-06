Analysts Are Recommending Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB) As A Buy Candidate

Safe Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SB) has a beta value of 0.72 and has seen 0.82 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $582.68M, closed the recent trade at $5.02 per share which meant it gained $0.1 on the day or 2.03% during that session. The SB stock price is -8.37% off its 52-week high price of $5.44 and 40.64% above the 52-week low of $2.98. The 3-month trading volume is 1.42 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.40. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.28.

Safe Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SB) trade information

Sporting 2.03% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/03/22 when the SB stock price touched $5.02 or saw a rise of 0.2%. Year-to-date, Safe Bulkers Inc. shares have moved 30.50%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.89%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Safe Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SB) have changed 12.84%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.12, which means that the shares’ value could jump 17.97% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $4.00 while the price target rests at a high of $8.10. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -61.35% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 20.32% from the levels at last check today.

Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Safe Bulkers Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 35.16% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 7.94%, compared to 20.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 100.00% and -12.90% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 2.00%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $73.65 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $80.3 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 30.20% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 683.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 14.00%.

SB Dividends

Safe Bulkers Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 14 and February 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.20 at a share yield of 4.07%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Safe Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 39.77% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 26.86% with a share float percentage of 44.60%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Safe Bulkers Inc. having a total of 150 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 3.66 million shares worth more than $13.82 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 3.01% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 3.26 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $15.5 million and represent 2.68% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Goldman Sachs Small Cap Value Insights Fund. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.19% shares in the company for having 1.45 million shares of worth $5.06 million while later fund manager owns 0.92 million shares of worth $3.22 million as of Jan 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.76% of company’s outstanding stock.