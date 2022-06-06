An In-Depth Look At The Sanofi (SNY) Stock

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) has a beta value of 0.48 and has seen 1.84 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $133.79B, closed the recent trade at $53.78 per share which meant it gained $0.25 on the day or 0.47% during that session. The SNY stock price is -7.46% off its 52-week high price of $57.79 and 13.2% above the 52-week low of $46.68. The 3-month trading volume is 2.35 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Sanofi (SNY) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.20. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 26 have rated it as a Hold, with 17 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.73.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) trade information

Sporting 0.47% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/03/22 when the SNY stock price touched $53.78 or saw a rise of 0.43%. Year-to-date, Sanofi shares have moved 7.42%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.55%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) have changed 2.53%.

Sanofi (SNY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Sanofi shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 12.85% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 6.44%, compared to 6.20% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 5.70%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $11.57 billion for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $10.8 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $11.19 billion and $10.35 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 3.40% for the current quarter and 4.40% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 7.80% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -49.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10.30%.

SNY Dividends

Sanofi is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.75 at a share yield of 3.26%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 3.81%.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10.08% with a share float percentage of 10.08%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sanofi having a total of 731 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Dodge & Cox Inc with over 93.4 million shares worth more than $4.68 billion. As of Dec 30, 2021, Dodge & Cox Inc held 35.05% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Fisher Asset Management, LLC, with the holding of over 17.93 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $920.67 million and represent 6.73% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Dodge & Cox Balanced Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 24.40% shares in the company for having 65.02 million shares of worth $3.26 billion while later fund manager owns 7.56 million shares of worth $378.69 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.84% of company’s outstanding stock.