AeroClean Technologies Inc. (AERC) Outlook And Short Term Estimates

AeroClean Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AERC) has seen 0.89 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $32.61M, closed the recent trade at $2.65 per share which meant it gained $0.28 on the day or 11.82% during that session. The AERC stock price is -4328.3% off its 52-week high price of $117.35 and 33.58% above the 52-week low of $1.76. The 3-month trading volume is 154.74K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that AeroClean Technologies Inc. (AERC) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.1.

AeroClean Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AERC) trade information

Sporting 11.82% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/03/22 when the AERC stock price touched $2.65 or saw a rise of 9.86%. Year-to-date, AeroClean Technologies Inc. shares have moved -77.36%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 13.94%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of AeroClean Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AERC) have changed -22.55%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 62.14% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $7.00 while the price target rests at a high of $7.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -164.15% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -164.15% from the levels at last check today.

AeroClean Technologies Inc. (AERC) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -85.85% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 2,331.10%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.5 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

AERC Dividends

AeroClean Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

AeroClean Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AERC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 70.72% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.17% with a share float percentage of 0.58%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AeroClean Technologies Inc. having a total of 8 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 5412.0 shares worth more than $19483.0. As of Mar 30, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 0.04% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Advisor Group, Inc., with the holding of over 3060.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $11016.0 and represent 0.02% of shares outstanding.