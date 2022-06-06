A Detailed Analysis Of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) has seen 1.44 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $437.57M, closed the recent trade at $0.97 per share which meant it lost -$0.07 on the day or -7.02% during that session. The MNMD stock price is -316.49% off its 52-week high price of $4.04 and 27.84% above the 52-week low of $0.70. The 3-month trading volume is 2.55 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.05.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) trade information

Sporting -7.02% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/03/22 when the MNMD stock price touched $0.97 or saw a rise of 7.62%. Year-to-date, Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. shares have moved -24.64%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 30.23%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) have changed 13.04%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.69, which means that the shares’ value could jump 82.95% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $3.00 while the price target rests at a high of $10.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -930.93% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -209.28% from the levels at last check today.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -47.74% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 17.39%, compared to 0.20% for the industry.

MNMD Dividends

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 28 and April 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.49% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 13.45% with a share float percentage of 15.37%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. having a total of 206 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 16.43 million shares worth more than $18.24 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 3.89% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is State Street Corporation, with the holding of over 5.73 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $7.91 million and represent 1.36% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.88% shares in the company for having 7.95 million shares of worth $8.9 million while later fund manager owns 2.8 million shares of worth $3.14 million as of Jan 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.66% of company’s outstanding stock.